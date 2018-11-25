Twitter Suspended Hitman 2 Player for Saying He’ll Kill Elusive Target, Sean Bean

Twitter user TheFatConsoler found himself in a little bit of an awkward situation recently when his account was suspended for issuing a death threat to Sean Bean. He was referring to Sean Bean’s Elusive Target mission in IO Interactive’s Hitman 2.

Twitter wrote to TheFatConsoler, informing him that his account was specifically suspended for “violating our rules against posting violent threats.” “You may not make specific threats of violence or wish for the physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people,” reads the message.

According to VG247, TheFatConsoler tried to explain his tweet to the website but to no avail. However, four hours after the publication of his story, Twitter staff realized the mistake and restored his account.

This isn’t the first time an out-of-context, game-related tweet earned someone a suspension on Twitter. Destructoid reports that in October 2018, an Elite: Dangerous player was suspended for making “violent threats” because he was talking about wiping out fictitious species, the Thargoids. User Tim Wellens filed an appeal against his suspension, which was turned down. However, after his story was picked up by the media, Twitter reversed its decision and reinstated his account.

Considering that it takes some hue and cry to have accounts restored, we hope Twitter looks into revising its rules.

[Source: VG247 via Destructoid]