Want to give Hitman 2 a try, but you’re not sure if its worth the price? IO Interactive has a good deal in store. For $15, consumers can pick up the sequel’s Santa Fortuna Pack on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. This pack, which is out now, includes two full missions from the game and access to the Sniper Assassin mode.

IO Interactive revealed the news on its Twitter account with the following post:

Welcome to the jungle with The HITMAN 2 Santa Fortuna Pack. This is a great opportunity for new players to start their HITMAN 2 journey for a low price, and experience what that the World of Assassination has to offer. And, it’s out today!https://t.co/dL3VosMdP3 pic.twitter.com/FvDhKqymdz — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) July 9, 2019

The Santa Fortuna Pack’s host of content includes all of the following:

Hawke’s Bay (New Zealand) location and Nightcall mission (part of the FREE Starter Pack)

Santa Fortuna (Colombia) location and the Three-Headed Serpent story mission.

(Colombia) location and the Competitive multiplayer with Ghost Mode: Colombia

Sniper Assassin Mode: Himmelstein

Contracts Mode – in Santa Fortuna

I’m With the Band Challenge Pack (unlocks the Violin) Coming July 11

The Calvino Cacophany Escalation (unlocks the Hot Summer Suit) Coming July 22

+ Current and future Escalation Contracts, Featured Contracts and Elusive Target contracts in Hawke’s Bay and Santa Fortuna.

As many may notice, the last three bullet points indicate that Santa Fortuna Pack purchasers will also gain access to much of the content recently unveiled for Hitman 2’s July roadmap. This is certainly a steal. For example, the Free Starter Pack only allows players who are essentially demoing the game to explore Hawke’s Bay, Hitman 2’s first story locale.

The Hitman 2 Santa Fortuna Pack Offers the Game's Best Deal Yet WATCH GALLERY

Hitman 2 released for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One late in 2018. Since then, IO Interactive has continuously supported the sequel with both free and paid DLC offerings.

[Source: IO Interactive]