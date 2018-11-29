Rain World Is Getting Game Changing Content and a Physical Release on PS4

Published by Adult Swim Games and developed by Videocult, Rain World is a survival platformer that challenges players to endure a grueling world while navigating over 1,600 rooms in search of your family. On December 21, 2018, a content update will add local multiplayer and new game modes, alongside the Limited Run Games physical release.

“Multiplayer also doubles as Sandbox mode, where you can play alone in an arena of your creation.” When playing with friends, your goal is simply to out-survive the other Slugcats.

The new game modes are essentially difficulty modes. The Monk mode gives players an easier experience, by decreasing the number of enemies and increasing the amount of food available for your Slugcat. Meanwhile, The Hunter mode is for “Souls-like players.” In this mode, you’ll need more food to hibernate and will run into never before seen enemies.

Limited Run Games is releasing a physical version of Rain World, as well as a collector’s edition. The CE will retail for $79.99 and include the following:

Rain World (PS4)

Slugcat plush

Glow-in-the-dark soundtrack vinyl

12 x 12 art print

Digital soundtrack code

The slugcat can also be purchased separately for $19.99 from Sanshee.com. It was sold out for a long tim,e so act fast if you’re interested.

Rain World is already available on the PlayStation Store now, but this extra content will arrive on December 21, 2018.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]