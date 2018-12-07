First Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Gameplay Shows the Birth of Humanity

Independent studio Panache Digital Games has officially revealed its debut game, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey. Announced way back in 2015, this is the first real look fans have gotten of the game from Patrice Désilets, creator of Assassin’s Creed. In addition, it was announced that Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division label will be publishing the open-world survival game. It will release sometime in 2019.

Check out the reveal trailer right here:

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey covers the predecessors of humans. Playing as descendants of the same clan, you must brave the harsh world that is Africa circa 10 million years ago. As you conquer the environment and expand your territory, your actions live on as the next generation does what it takes to survive.

As you explore the open-world of Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, you will find yourself in all different kinds of terrain, each offering its own sets of challenges. However, the environment won’t be the only challenge that you will face. You must learn how to take down predators, scavenge for supplies, and learn new abilities that will help your clan survive and innovate.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey was originally envisioned as an episodic game. Eventually, the scope of it changed, and it is will now launch as a single narrative experience. However, the core gameplay will remain the same, according to Désilets.

It wasn’t the only game from Private Divison revealed at The Game Awards 2018, either. The publisher also showed off The Outer Worlds, from legendary developer Obsidian Entertainment.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey will be released in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.