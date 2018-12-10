DOOM Anniversary Trailer Celebrates 25 Years of Ripping and Tearing

DOOM fans have been ripping and tearing for 25 years, and to celebrate this monumental milestone, Bethesda has put together a celebratory DOOM anniversary trailer. Needless to say, things get very gory very quickly, so viewers beware.

The original DOOM made its debut on December 10, 1993 and is widely considered one of the most influential games ever developed. It’s amazing that, in a world where technology and trends change so quickly, DOOM has managed to preserve its core identity over the decades. This is a game that has always been about relentless, fast-paced gameplay, and over-the-top demonic destruction. The tech and presentation have changed dramatically but, as they say, DOOM is eternal.

Here’s a brief message that Bethesda posted today for DOOM fans everywhere:

A quarter century has passed since DOOM was released to the unsuspecting masses. More than two decades later the franchise has spawned multiple sequels, spin-off titles, films, comics, and cemented itself as part of the pop culture lexicon. Over the next year we’re celebrating 25 years of ripping and tearing. Twenty-five years of mods, gibs, guns, and the most passionate, unwavering, and ardent fan base this side of Phobos. Whether you cut your teeth in 1993 or if DOOM (2016) was your first trip to Hell, we’re asking all Doom Slayers past, present, and future to unite in celebrating one of entertainment’s most iconic franchises. Welcome to the Year of DOOM.

Bethesda went on to reveal a brand new DOOM fan club, called the “Slayers Club.” You can sign up to become a member at the official website, and doing so will bag you an exclusive zombie Doom Slayer skin to use when DOOM Eternal (why didn’t they call it DOOM 2?) launches. We’re excited as hell for that one, so make sure you stay tuned for breaking updates and new footage.

