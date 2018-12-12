Metal Slug 5 Is Bringing Its Run-and-Gun Action to the PS4

Another SNK classic is coming to the PS4, and it will arrive very soon at that. It was announced that run-and-gun classic Metal Slug 5 is coming to the PlayStation 4 on December 13, 2018. It’s the latest game to join the ACA Neo Geo series, which brings classic Neo Geo games to modern-day platforms.

If you’ve never heard of the Metal Slug series, it’s a line of “action shooting” games that were prevalent on the Neo Geo arcade systems. In Metal Slug 5, confidential files are stolen by the mysterious Ptolemaic Army, and you’re Earth’s last hope. You have your option of four playable characters to chose from: Marco, Eri, Tarma, and Fio.

Metal Slug 5 is only the latest game in the series to make it to the PS4. Metal Slug 3 has already found its way to the platform, while the PSP original Metal Slug XX was released earlier in 2018. The ACA Neo Geo series began in 2016, seeing classic Neo Geo titles like The King of Fighters and Samurai Shodown being brought to the PlayStation 4.

SNK, the developer of the Metal Slug franchise, previously expressed a desire to revive some of its classic IP, including Metal Slug. We do know a different SNK franchise, Samurai Shodown, is making a return in 2019. Maybe Metal Slug will be the next classic arcade franchise to make a comeback?

ACA Neo Geo Metal Slug 5 will come to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on December 13, 2018. It will cost $7.99 and is digital-only. Will you be revisiting this classic title when it releases? Let us know!