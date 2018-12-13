Co-Op Action Adventure Rouge-Lite RemiLore Now Has a Release Date

Today, Nicalis, Inc. announced the release date for RemiLore: Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore. This hack and slash action title will launch for the PlayStation 4, the Nintendo Switch, and the PC via Steam on February 26, 2019. It will also launch for Xbox One at a later date, close to the release window.

The release date announcement was of course paired with a new gameplay trailer, which you can check out below. The trailer gives a good sense of what to expect from RemiLore: Lost in the Lands of Lore‘s fast-paced action. Check it out:

RemiLore: Lost in the Lands of Lore follows the story of Remi, who fights mecha-themed monsters in the world of Ragnoah, along with a magical book called Lore. Remi’s arsenal consists of over 200 weapons the player can find, each of which has an impact on her physical attacks and ranged magic abilities.

Nicalis stated in a press release that RemiLore: Lost in the Lands of Lore boasts a single player story mode, two-player co-op, and more game modes that are unlockable. The game’s whimsical visuals, which are designed around the four seasons, are powered by “physically based rendering (PBR),” which is a type of lighting effect.

RemiLore: Lost in the Lands of Lore is a “rogue-lite” game, which means it’s not necessarily going to make you start over from scratch if you lose, but the levels are prodecural, opening up the game for tons of replay value. Among other features are different costumes for the playable characters, and full Japanese voice acting.