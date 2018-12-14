Kingdom Hearts III Shows Off More Disney Magic

Yet another batch of Kingdom Hearts III screenshots has dropped, hyping us up for the game’s release on January 29, 2019. This time around, we got even more crossover goodness , as the official Kingdom Hearts Twitter account showcased friends and foes alike. Most notably, we got to see Stitch (Lilo & Stitch) team up with Sora, Chip and Dale goof around Disney Castle, and watch Marshmallow (Frozen) take on a heroic role.

The screenshots below give us a window into Frozen’s Arendelle, the Mysterious Tower world, the members of Organization XIII, and much more.

The Organization XIII screenshots include Master Xehanort, Axel, Ienzo, Marluxia, and Larxene. While some images are more lively than others, each serves as a reminder of just how many characters are packed into this game.

Each screenshot drop provides a visual feast for fans but that’s not the only way to get your Kingdom Hearts fix prior to the game’s release. The opening movie trailer reminded us all of the game’s interesting main theme, available for preorder now. And you can enjoy an immersive montage of the franchise’s most iconic moments with Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience, which will launch for free on December 25, 2018.

Plus there are still two more Kingdom Hearts III trailers to look forward to before the game’s 2019 release! There’s still a lot to come!

[Source: Twitter]