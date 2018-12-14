Dig Into Overcooked 2’s Free Holiday Update Starting Today

Earlier this week, Team17 revealed that a free and festive update would be coming to Overcooked 2, and it is immediately available for everyone right now. Dubbed “Kevin’s Christmas Cracker,” this update delivers five new kitchens, several holiday recipes, and two new chefs. Hopefully, you and your friends will whip up meals fit for people (and not just dogs like Kevin).

Check out the update trailer below to remind yourself that Overcooked 2 is the gift that keeps on giving.

The Overcooked 2 trailer highlights snow and ice-filled levels filled with plenty of baking to warm things up. Meanwhile, the elf and snowman chefs are designed to look as if they’re straight out of a holiday cartoon. The video ends with a cruel reminder of expectation vs reality as everything in the kitchen starts burning brighter than any Christmas tree.

Below are the Overcooked 2 update’s key features, according to the press release.

Key Features: New kitchens! Expect plenty of Christmas chaos in the five kitchens in Kevin’s cracker. The snow is falling all around but if you can’t stand the cold, don’t set fire to the kitchen.

New recipes! Who doesn’t love getting stuffed at Christmas? With Kevin’s Christmas Cracker you have a choice of three new recipes to rustle up! Christmas pudding, mince pies and indulgent hot chocolate are on the menu (don’t forget the whipped cream and marshmallows!)

New chefs! Taking a break from making toys, Elf has decided to try his hand at cooking up some festive food. Also, making a merry return is Snowchef, just don’t mistake their carrot nose for an ingredient!

Since its release way back in summer 2018, Overcooked 2 has experimented with both paid and free content updates to the game. We’ll see which route Team17 and Ghost Town Games takes moving forward.

Be sure to read our review to see if Overcooked 2 is a game you need to take off the backburner.