Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout Mode Getting Custom Games Next Week

Treyarch has announced that it’ll be adding custom games to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s Blackout mode next week. The highly-requested feature will allow players to set up their own private matches, freely explore the map at their own pace, and enjoy battle royale with their friends.

At launch, custom games will only support up to 12 players. Treyarch has said that the feature will evolve based on player engagement, and will receive additional support and an increased player count at a later time.

Below is a brief summary of what you can expect from Blackout Custom Games next week:

Up to 12 players per match

Solos, Duos, or Quads

Weapon Camo support

Full character customization support

Online only to ensure each Custom Game is up-to-date

Weapon Camo support will be rolled out across the entire Blackout mode. Complete details will be revealed at a later time but here’s how Treyarch says it’ll work:

Camos earned in Multiplayer, Zombies, and the Black Market can be applied in Blackout.

Players set up their Weapon Camos in the new Armory menu prior to a match.

Player will see their selected camos applied when they pick up those weapons in-game.

Support will be included for Blackout Custom Games.

Those who jump into Black Ops 4 this weekend will be able to earn 2XP in multiplayer and 2X Merits in Blackout. 2XP weekend will end on Monday, December 17, at 10 am PT.

Don’t forget that you can also check out the time-limited Close Quarters Frenzy mode in Blackout this weekend.

We’ll update our readers when Blackout Custom Games become available.

[Source: Reddit]