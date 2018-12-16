Here’s a Teaser Trailer for Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn Prologue Anime Short

As promised, Square Enix has released a 34-second teaser trailer for the upcoming Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn Prologue. The anime short, which we’re told is “coming soon,” will shed light on Ardyn’s thirst for revenge.

Check out the teaser below.

Back in November 2018, Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata suddenly announced his departure from Square Enix. As if the announcement wasn’t shocking enough, the publisher revealed that three of the four remaining expansions were cancelled. Episode Ardyn, Episode Aranea, Episode Lunafreya, and Episode Noctis were all originally scheduled for release next year, but only Episode Ardyn will now see the light of day.

Episode Ardyn producer Yuji Shinoda previously said that despite the premature end, he hopes to “deliver something that showcases what type of story we were aiming to deliver in some way, shape, or form.”

Although the expansion signals the end of the road for Final Fantasy XV‘s DLC, it’s not all over yet. The game’s multiplayer, Comrades, is now available as a standalone title with its own set of trophies and achievements, which should keep players busy for a while.

As for Tabata, he’s off to explore greener pastures with his own company.

“I have a project that I truly wish to solidify as my next challenge after Final Fantasy XV,” he said back in November. “For that reason, I have decided to leave my current position.”

Episode Ardyn is still on track for a March 2019 release. On January 10, 2019, we’ll see yet another teaser for the prologue. A release date for the prologue itself will be announced in due course.