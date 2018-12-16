Fighting Game Granblue Fantasy Versus Announced for the PS4, Developed By Arc System Works

Granblue Fantasy: Relink wasn’t the only game Cygames showcased at the Granblue Fantasy Fes 2018 this weekend. The publisher also unveiled a new fighting game in development at Arc System Works, and pulled out a dashing trailer to go with the announcement.

Called Granblue Fantasy Versus, the game features “original gameplay” that’s “tailor-made” for Granblue Fantasy fans and fighting game aficionados. Check out the trailer below, which features the theme song, Platinum Sky, by Stella Magna.

Characters confirmed so far include:

Gran Saved by Lyria, a self-taught fighter whose adventure began upon receiving a letter from his father, summoning him to the Island of the Astrals, Estalucia. Katalina A former imperial knight who was tasked with guarding Lyria, who she later realized was the subject of twisted experiments. Charlotta A Harvin knight and captain of the Lumiel Order of Holy Knights who can take down monsters that are “ten times her size.” Lancelot Master swordsman and captain of the Order of White Dragons of Feendrache Kingdom known for his “blinding speed.” Ferry An Erune girl who became a spirit upon her death, which occurred as she was waiting for her frail sister to return home. She’s now looking for her sibling, taking down her opponents along the way.

Granblue Fantasy Versus will feature single-player and multiplayer modes. No further details are available at the moment but the Guilty Gear and BlazBlue studio promised the birth of a “new era of fighting games.”

A tentative release window of “2019” has been announced but we’re not sure if this applies to Japan or a worldwide release. We’ll make sure to update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Granblue Fantasy Versus (official website)]