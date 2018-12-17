PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2018 Awards – Best Multiplayer Winner

Best Multiplayer is an expansive category that can cross genres. Monster Hunter: World sits as a third-person RPG, teaming players against massive monsters that require intense teamwork to take down. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 provides a tight first-person shooter that almost defines the genre. Lots of games have multiplayer in them these days, but which are the best of the best? Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Multiplayer in 2018.

Best Multiplayer Game 2018 Winner

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Read our review.

Destiny 2 had a rocky beginning last year, but Bungie completely turned the game around with Forsaken. The multiplayer experience allows players to connect both cooperatively and competitively. From six-player Raids that require intense coordination and communication, to Gambit, a brand new mode that pits players against each other and AI combatants, Destiny 2 has so much to offer its players. It sits at the perfect crossroads between an MMO and a first-person shooter, an experience that is as yet unrivaled. The Best Multiplayer category can include multiple genres of games. For this unique multiplayer experience that also crosses genres, there’s no question why it won our Best Multiplayer award.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter: World took the world by storm when it released, bringing the usually niche popularity of Monster Hunter to a much wider audience. Hunters can gather together to tackle enormous beasts, either choosing to kill or capture them, harvest their bodies for materials, and head back out to do it all over again. Our readers took a liking to Monster Hunter: World and made sure it won the top spot as the Best Multiplayer Game in 2018.

