ACA NEOGEO The King of Fighters 2002 Is Coming Soon to a PS4 Near You

After the announcement that ACA NEOGEO The King of Fighters 2002 would be making its way to current generation systems, we finally have a Western release date. Launching digitally on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on December 27, 2018, you’ll be able to get your hands on this classic fighting game.

Here’s a little bit going over what you can expect from The King of Fighters 2002:

The King of Fighters 2002 is a fighting game released by SNK in 2002. The 9th entry in the KOF series. In this game, the “Striker System” is replaced by creating teams for the comeback of the “3-on-3 Battle Mode”. The easier to use MAX Activation System adds a more in-depth experience to your gameplay!

The ACA NEOGEO series reproduces many classic NEOGEO games and includes many modern features. Some of these features include the ability to change in-game settings, such as difficulty, as well as the inclusion of classic arcade display settings to recreate the atmosphere of that time. You can also compete against players all over the world with the inclusion of online leaderboards.

This series has a ton of NEOGEO classics to choose from, so if you’re into those older games, you should take a look at the list. There are even a few different KoF games included, as well.

The great news is that can enjoy ACA NEOGEO The King of Fighters 2002 for only $7.99. It releases for PS4 tomorrow on December 27, 2018.