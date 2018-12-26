Final Fantasy XIV’s Heavensturn Event is Set to Kick Off 2019

Every year, Square Enix greets the new year at the door with Heavensturn, a recurring seasonal event for Final Fantasy XIV. This year, Heavensturn gets going at the end of the month, and runs through the first two weeks of January. The event items have been revealed, comprising a special Kabuto-style helmet and piece of furniture based on the Chinese year of the pig theme for 2019.

This year’s Heavensturn kicks off on December 31, 2018, at 7:00 a.m. PT, and runs through January 15, 2019 at 6:59 a.m. PT. The story here is that while Heavensturn is a longtime tradition, the denizens of Limsa Lominsa aren’t really celebrating it. So as the player, you’ll team up with Inoshishi Bugyo to help spread the good word of the new year. Rice cakes are involved, and so are some special rewards. Inoshishi Bugyo will be hanging out in the Upper Decks of Limsa Lominsa, with the coordinates X:11.4 Y:13.9.

Two pieces of armor are on the list for Heavensturn 2019. They’re both variants of the Inoshishi Kabuto helmet, both of which have little pigs sitting on top. Aside from being adorable, one of them is a “Crimson” variant, while the other one is blue. The furniture item is the Boar’s Head Kadomatsu, with the following flavor text: “A Heavensturn decoration displayed at homes and places of business. The spinning umbrella is thought to bring fortune as long as an object remains atop.”

Participating in the Heavensturn event will require a character level 0f 15, and of course the event items are untradable. If you’ve missed out on previous years’ events, certain items of the past will be available in the Seasonal Shop.

[Source: Official Website]