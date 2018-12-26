Here’s How Much Space Kingdom Hearts III Will Take up on Your PS4

Believe it or not, we’re roughly a month out from the release of Kingdom Hearts III. While most fans have waited over a decade for this eagerly-anticipated title, there’s always been the question of how long they’ll have to wait after they buy the game. Nothing is worse than buying a game you’re supremely hyped for, and then having to wait hours for it to install. Thankfully, the file size of Kingdom Hearts III has been uncovered, and some fears should be alleviated. It looks like you won’t have to wait too long before you can start watching that opening movie!

A Twitter user got their hands on what appears to be the retail box for Kingdom Hearts III, which shows that the PS4 version of the game will cost you around 40GB of space. Now, that’s slightly bigger than the previously-discovered size of the Xbox One version, which was around 38.5 GB. It appears that PlayStation 4 Pro Enhancements are the main reason behind the bigger file.

With Kingdom Hearts III primed to be such a meaty, expansive game, the (relatively speaking) paltry file size is somewhat surprising. In an era where Red Dead Redemption 2 is takes over 100GB of space, many fans (and their hard drives) can surely breath a sigh of relief. Of course, that’s just what is on the disc. We already know that Kingdom Hearts III’s epilogue and secret movie will be patched in, presumably on day one. That’s will probably be a significant download, so make sure you have even more space for it when it releases.

Kingdom Hearts III will be released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan. The rest of the world can get it on January 29, 2019. Just make sure you have the space on your hard drive before then.

[Source: GameRant]