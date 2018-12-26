A New PUBG PS4 Update Fixes Annoying Teammate Muting Glitch

A new update just rolled out for PUBG on PS4, which fixes a few small (but annoying) issues players were experiencing. Most notably, version 1.05 has addressed an issue which sometimes prevented players from muting players with microphones. You can imagine what a relief that is.

Here’s the quick-and-dirty on everything version 1.05 has fixed up:

Fixed an issue where muting on ‘TEAM MANAGEMENT’ did not function properly

Fixed an issue where the ammunition count sometimes showed 0/0 in the inventory

Fixed an issue with incorrect character movement when changing system settings while swimming or under water

We know that doesn’t seem like much, but you’ll remember that PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS just got a huge new update on PS4, which added a brand new map and multiple new weapons and features. You can read more about that update and the new Vikendi map here. If you were disappointed by the length of the patch notes today, the notes for the Vikendi update will more than make up for it.

So how is PUBG on PS4, anyway? You can read our full review right here, but the short version is: It’s still PUBG. Playing the game on PlayStation 4 doesn’t change much at all. It’s still extremely buggy, and it still suffers from some pacing issues, especially for those who are used to the action in Fortnite or Blackout. PUBG does boast more maps than both of those games, though, and benefits from being a more intense and thoughtful battle royale experience. If that’s what you’re looking for, then your ship has come in.

[ Source: Gearnuke ]