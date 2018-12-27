Celebrate 2019 With a Free Senran Kagura Theme

If you’re a fan of Senran Kagura, you’re probably the type to be sitting on a Japanese PlayStation Network account already. But in case you aren’t, now is the time to figure that out. That’s because Marvelous Entertainment, publisher of the ninja brawler series in Japan, has just released a fun, new theme for the series. It’s a Happy New Year design, and, for the time being, is a nice, little freebie to ring in 2019 as it quickly approaches. Act fast, though, as it won’t be free for long.

The theme will be free from now until January 7, 2019, at which point it will come with a 324 yen price tag. While you have to jump through some hoops to get money onto a Japanese PlayStation Network account if you don’t live there, getting a hold of the free content is pretty easy. If you’re a fan of the series, it’s definitely worth the effort as while this isn’t a Dynamic Theme, it still comes with its own music, which isn’t always the case with normal themes.

It’s also worth noting that something new could be in the works for Senran Kagura. The latest issue of Famitsu included several messages from different developers and publishers for the new year. While our coverage focused on a particularly intriguing message from Konami, the feature also included a hint from Marvelous Entertainment teasing a new entry in “that series.” With a remake of the original game on the way (that has come to North America with some controversy in tow), it makes sense to follow it with a new game, right?

[Source: PlayStation Store, Twinfinite]