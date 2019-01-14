The Uncharted Movie Gets 10 Cloverfield Lane Director

The Uncharted movie has been in production for what seems like an eternity, and after we reported on the departure of director, Shawn Levy, it seemed that things were looking quite grim for the upcoming video game adaptation. However, things are looking up, as a new director has been brought on, as reported by Variety. Dan Trachtenberg, known for his breakout 2016 film, 10 Cloverfield Lane, has been hired on as director of the Uncharted movie. Levy, who was previously supposed to direct, had to depart from the project due to a scheduling conflict. It was supposed to start filming in April of 2019, but things might have shifted due to the departure of the previous director.

Sony has been working to get Uncharted adapted into a movie for quite some time, with numerous staff changes to the project occurring over the years. As it stands, Tom Holland, whom you might remember from Spider-Man: Homecoming, play the role of Nathan Drake, portraying a younger version of the character.

The film will be a co-production between Arad and Atlas Entertainment Production, with Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, and Ari and Avi Arad at the producing helm. Since Holland will begin his press tour for Spider-Man Far From Home this summer, it’s unclear when the filming for Uncharted will begin.

The new director, Trachtenberg, has garnered much success recently, following the release of 10 Cloverfield Lane, a followup to 2008’s monster disaster movie, Cloverfield. Since then, Trachtenberg has worked on Black Mirror as well as a Space Race film set to release in 2019.

Let’s hope Trachtenberg sticks around to see this project through, because an Uncharted film could be fantastic if it stays true to the source material. The series has always been known for it’s writing and memorable characters, so there is a lot of potential with this.

Surly, most of you are excited about the upcoming film, but what do you think of this new director? Let us know!

[Source: Variety]