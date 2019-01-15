Test Out Eden-Tomorrow on Your PSVR Today

Developer Soulpix has launched a free demo for its upcoming PlayStation VR title Eden-Tomorrow. Specifics about the demo itself are being left for players to discover on their own. Interestingly, the same goes for details about Eden-Tomorrow’s story, which is also shrouded in mystery.

On a PlayStation Blog post announcing the demo’s release, Game Director Frank Sennholz teased what players can expect from Eden-Tomorrow. Inspired by science fiction films from the 1970s and 1980s, Eden-Tomorrow is a sci-fi action-adventure game that explores the fears of artificial intelligence potentially gaining too much control. According to Sennholz, teasing too much more about the narrative could spoil the experience.

Additionally, a trailer released alongside the demo announcement. This new look at the game also lacks concrete story details. Check it out in the video below:

Sennholz may be cryptic about Eden-Tomorrow’s narrative, but the developer has offered details about the title’s inception. Apparently, the general idea was several years in the making, prior to it becoming a game. Eden-Tomorrow was originally envisioned as a CGI sci-fi film. A trailer for the film received funding out of Sennholz’ own savings, yet the project itself was never produced.

With the idea still strong in his mind, Sennholz tried VR for the first time in 2014. He instantly knew his idea could work as a VR game. Thanks to the free demo, players now have the ability to judge this for themselves.

Courtesy of titles such as Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Firewall Zero Hour, 2018 will be remembered as a landmark year for PlayStation VR. 2019 could be another big year for the device, with titles like Everybody’s Golf VR and Falcon Age set to launch in the next 12 months.

Eden-Tomorrow is coming to the PlayStation VR soon, but an official launch date has not been specified.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]