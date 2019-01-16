Fortnite Creator Donates Millions to Protect National Parks and Forests

Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney struck gold when he and his team came up with the idea for Fortnite. As it stands, it’s not only one of the biggest games in the world, but also one of the biggest games of all time in terms of its active users, which has exceeded 8 million. Needless to say, Sweeney has garnered massive success and has become a billionaire, leading to philanthropy and the preservation of wildlife.

Over the years, Sweeney has been a massive advocate for protecting national parks and forests, going on to donate millions of dollars in order to ensure the conservation of land in North Carolina. He bought 40,000 acres of land and donated to the expansion of 1,500 acres to Mount Mitchell State Park.

Sweeney also donated $15 million to conserve 7,000 acres of the Box Creek Wilderness, an ecological area that remains permanently protected, thanks to his efforts. The Box Creek Wilderness and other wildlife areas would otherwise be torn down and used by large corporations to run power-lines across different locations. In addition to the wilderness, Sweeney is concerned with protecting endangered animals and plants, and he has donated to help that cause, as well.

In reference to his generous donations towards Box Creek Wilderness, Sweeney stated:

It’s one of the most diverse areas in North Carolina. It has such rare plant and wildlife species, it seemed a perfect fit with the Fish and Wildlife Service. This is a first step – there will be other places protected. The goal is to connect South Mountains State Park to Chimney Rock. This is one piece of the puzzle.

Seeing a successful businessman of this caliber use his wealth for good is inspirational and hopefully his passion for wildlife conservation will spread to other wealthy philanthropists.

What do you make of this? Is it surprising to see the creator of Fortnite be so generous towards protecting the environment? Let us know!

[Source: Vigor News]