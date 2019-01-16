The Division 2’s Private Beta Begins in February, so Sign Up Now

With The Division 2 quickly approaching it’s March 2019 launch, we finally know when the private beta will take place. The beta will start on February 7, 2019 and last until February 10th. Anyone who preorders will get access to it, although if you don’t preorder, you still may get a shot.

Sing-ups are open now for a chance to be invited to the beta, but be aware that it’s not a guarantee. You can also buy Mountain Dew for a chance to get access, if that’s something you’re into.

Private Beta is coming. Pre-order to secure access. — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) January 16, 2019

Potential buyers of The Division 2 certainly aren’t starved for options. Besides the base version, you’ve also got the Gold Edition, the Digital Ultimate Edition, and a couple of collector’s editions. However, if preordering just isn’t your thing, you can try your shot on the official website. It’s not confirmed how many players will be chosen, or how exactly they’ll be picked. Sign-ups for the beta have already broken records for Ubisoft, so the pool will definitely be wide.

Near the end of 2018, Ubisoft held a private technical alpha for a select group of players. Reception of the alpha was generally positive, so it’s exciting to see even more players will be able to test out the upcoming shooter.

In other The Division 2 news, a brand-new story trailer was released that shows the agents who are left to clean up the mess left by the pandemic that crippled America. You can watch the trailer here:

The Divsion 2 will release on March 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you going to try your luck at singing up for the beta? Or did you already preorder? Let us know in the comments!