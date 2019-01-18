Sony Interactive Entertainment’s toio Looks to Spark Creativity

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced its newest project, and it’s certainly a new direction for the company. With “toio,” it’s looking to inspire creativity in the next generation. Surprisingly, it’s not directly tied with anything PlayStation, but it sure is exciting to see Sony branch off in such an unexpected way.

The easiest comparison to toio could be Nintendo Labo, which was also made to turn on kids’ creative juices. However, the similarities really end there. The toio is designed to be used in the real world, and doesn’t have a video game component. To truly get an idea of what toio has to offer, be sure to check out this overview trailer:

Right now toio is only confirmed for a Japanese release, but hopefully this is something that catches on and makes its way westward. For those of you in Japan, the toio set can be bought for 16,980 yen. It includes:

1 toio console

2 toio rings

2 toio Core Cubes

8 toio Core Cube Top Plates (4 white, 4 clear)

1 AC adapter

1 power cable

1 instruction manual

If you want some stepping stones to get a hold of what toio has to offer, three sets will also be available. Available at 5,980 yen each, toio Collection, Kosaku Seibutsu Gesundroit, and GoGo Robot Programming all let you take advantage of toio’s unique capabilities. At an even better value, you can buy the toio and toio Collection together for the somewhat budget-friendly 19,980 yen.

As we’ve seen in in concepts like the PlayStation VR, Sony is certainly known for trying to push the envelope in a number of ways. The toio will release in Japan on March 20, 2018. Are you intrigued by SIE’s newest venture? Do you want it to come West? Let us know!

[Source: Siliconera]