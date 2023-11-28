Sony Interactive Entertainment & NCSoft Announce Strategic Partnership

Sony Interactive Entertainment and NCSOFT announced on Tuesday that the pair of companies have entered into a “strategic global business partnership” which will see both companies collaborate in a variety of ways.

Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan — who is moving into retirement next year — and NCSOFT CEO Taekjin Kim issued a joint statement on the deal, noting that the deal was the beginning of NCSOFT’s efforts to begin building out “various synergies together” with SIE.

“This partnership with SIE is the beginning of our efforts to build various synergies together, utilizing both companies’ core competencies, technological capabilities, and expertise,” said Taekjin Kim, President and CEO at NCSOFT. He added, “We will deliver a new and enjoyable experience to our audience across and beyond genres and regions.”

Partnership allows Sony to reach wider audience

“Partnering with NCSOFT advances our strategy to expand beyond console and broaden PlayStation’s reach to a wider audience,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO, SIE. “Like SIE, NCSOFT shares a similar vision in creating high-quality, impactful entertainment experiences for players everywhere, and together we’re excited to collaborate to push the boundaries of gaming further.”

NCSOFT is mostly known for its MMORPG games like Lineage and Guild Wars, although the company has also developed a handful of mobile games, including titles like Blade & Soul, Lineage W, and more. Its next game is set to be a real-time strategy game known as Project G, which will release sometime in the future on both PC and mobile devices.