Black Ops 4 Blackout Mode ‘Ambush’ Confirmed After Leak, It’ll Feature Sniper Rifles and Melees

A few days ago, Reddit user carkeys11 noticed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s companion app ended up leaking a new limited-time Blackout mode ahead of time. Called “Ambush,” the mode only features sniper rifles and melee weapons, making Skulker and Dead Silence more valuable.

Treyarch has now confirmed that Ambush is the next-limited time mode in Blackout, and will go live immediately after Down But Not Out.

“It’s true, Ambush is coming soon in Blackout as our next limited-time mode in Blackout – just not quite yet!” wrote the studio. “Down But Not Out will be live for a couple of weeks on each platform, which started on PS4 earlier this week. We’re planning to launch Ambush into the wild immediately afterward, so enjoy the insanity of DBNO while it’s live and let us know what you think of the redeploy system while we put the finishing touches on what’s to come.”

For now, here’s the official description that we have for Ambush courtesy of the companion app:

A new Blackout mode has hit the frontlines: Ambush. Skulker and Dead Silence just got a hell of a lot more valuable because in this battle of tactics, all you’ll find are sniper rifles and melees. Keep your eyes peeled for Outlander too because once the circle starts collapsing, it never stops.

Don’t forget that you can try Blackout battle royale for free right now. The trial ends on Thursday, January 24.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Reddit]