UK Sales Chart: Ace Combat 7 Takes Off and Lands 2nd to Mario

It has been twenty-four years since the Ace Combat franchise made its debut and it just had its biggest UK physical launch with the release of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown this past week.

The game sold best on the PlayStation 4, unsurprising considering it’s the most popular modern console in the UK. Still, the fact that the PS4 version also features a VR mode is an added incentive for those who happen to be PlayStation VR owners.

Despite making franchise history Ace Combat 7 wasn’t able to dethrone New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, which sits at the number one spot for the second week in a row. Other than the addition of Ace Combat 7, not much has changed on the charts. FIFA 19 fell to number five while Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 held their third and fourth place spots, respectively.

As usual, the year is off to a slow start but Resident Evil 2‘s release this week will likely shake things up. Remakes of classic games have certainly proved to be popular. In fact, both the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy have landed on the charts this week just behind Grand Theft Auto V which might never stop selling.

Below are the current top ten games on the UK sales chart for the week ending on January 19, 2019.

1. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

2. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

3. Red Dead Redemption 2

4. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

5. FIFA 19

6. Super Smash Bros Ultimate

7. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

8. Grand Theft Auto V

9. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

10. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]