A Demon’s Souls Remaster Is Possible, According to Hidetaka Miyazaki

From Software, the studio behind the widely popular Dark Souls, the PlayStation 4 exclusive Bloodborne, and the upcoming, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, is one of the most respected developers of the last decade. While those aforementioned titles are certainly some of its most recognized, the team really made a mark in 2009 with Demon’s Souls, a game that laid the foundation for what would become Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro. Now, it seems like it might not be entirely opposed to bringing it back.

During an interview with Game Informer, the director and president of From Software, Hidetaka Miyazaki, was asked about the likelihood of a remaster of Demon’s Souls. Interestingly, he didn’t deny the possibility of that being a reality and gave his blessing to a studio passionate enough to take on the project.

If it was a studio that really loved the original work and really put their heart and soul into realizing it again, then that’s something I would enjoy. But it’s really complicated because I have these fond memories. Thinking about the idea of a remaster gives me kind of butterflies in my stomach and makes me a little nervous, so it’s complicated. But I understand there are many users and many players and fans out there who really love Demon’s [Souls], so if that’s something they could accomplish with a studio that loved the work, then yeah, I’d be okay with that.

Miyazaki also noted that despite his love for Demon’s Souls, it’s not something he wants to return to, personally. He stated that it’s akin to reading something you wrote a long time ago and saying to yourself, “Oh, goodness what was I thinking?” Many creators can probably relate to this sentiment, so it’s understandable why he’d feel that way. It’s also worth noting that in order for a remaster to happen, Sony would have to approve it, as well, since that company owns the IP.

Either way, giving the okay to another studio to handle a remastering is a great sign. While this doesn’t confirm that anything is in the works, it certainly seems like we could see Demon’s Souls again. After the fantastic ports Bluepoint Games have done, it seems like perhaps it could be one of the perfect developers to take on a Demon’s Souls remaster.

[Source: Game Informer]