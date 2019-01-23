Archaeological Adventure Game Heaven’s Vault Comes to PlayStation 4 This Spring

Inkle Studios has revealed its archaeological sci-fi adventure title, Heaven’s Vault, will hit the PlayStation 4 and PC in Spring 2019, though it was originally slated to launch in late 2018. In addition to announcing an updated release window, Inkle also unveiled a new story trailer for Heaven’s Vault, which can be seen in the video above.

Inkle is best known for 80 Days, a narrative adventure game that was nominated for four BAFTA Game Awards in 2015. Heaven’s Vault will apparently offer players a similar kind of experience. Except, instead of attempting to circumnavigate the globe, players will be tasked with exploring the Nebula, “a collection of scattered moons linked by rivers through space.”

Aliya Elasra, an archaeologist, serves as Heaven’s Vault’s protagonist. With the help of her robot assistant, Six, Aliya must uncover the mysteries that led to a roboticist’s disappearance in the Nebula. While on this mission, players will encounter a variety of characters, many of whom will help shape the narrative based upon player choice.

Puzzle solving is also essential, but features a twist in Heaven’s Vault. According to the game’s page on PlayStation.com, deciphering and translating ancient languages rests at the heart of this aspect of the experience. Additionally, players should anticipate sailing as another pillar of gameplay in Heaven’s Vault. Thanks to the Nebula’s many rivers, shipwrecks, lost sites, ruins, and more are open for exploration when aboard Aliya ‘s ship.

Inkle Studio has yet to provide a specific date for the Spring 2019 release of Heaven’s Vault.

[Source via Gematsu]