UK Sales Chart: RE2 Sinks Its Teeth Into the Number One Spot

Resident Evil 2 crept onto the scene this week and lunged to the number one spot on the UK sales charts. As usual, this data only includes physical media, though that will change soon. The game originally came out twenty-one years ago, but it marks Capcom’s biggest physical launch in the UK since Resident Evil 7 terrified the world back in January 2017. Although, physical sales of RE2 were approximately 18% lower than those of RE7.

It’s somewhat unsurprising that Resident Evil 2 is topping the physical charts in the UK. Even though the market is dominated by digital, people love to have hard copies for the year’s biggest releases. Another predictable statistic is the fact that most gamers in the UK opted to play RE2 on the PlayStation 4, 74% to be specific. But, considering the fact that the PS4 is the UK’s most popular console, this is to be expected.

Meanwhile, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown saw a solid second week and landed at number six on the chart. Despite having released six years ago, Grand Theft Auto V took the number nine spot. This game’s refusal to die may be the closest thing we have to a Resident Evil zombie.

If you’re still making your way through Raccoon City, be sure to brush up on everything you need to know, listen to the tips circulating the internet, and read our review of this long-awaited remake.

Below are the current top ten games on the UK sales chart for the week ending on January 26, 2019.

1. Resident Evil 2

2. Red Dead Redemption 2

3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

4. New Super Mario Bros U

5. FIFA 19

6. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

7. Super Smash Bros Ultimate

8. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

9. Grand Theft Auto V

10. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]