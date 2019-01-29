There’s a Huge PlayStation VR Sale Being Thrown for PS Plus Members Right Now

If you’re a PlayStation Plus member, there’s never been a better time to jump into the true “next-gen” gaming experience. We’re talking, of course, about virtual reality. PlayStation VR has been driving the entire VR market forward, and PS4 players are gaming on the bleeding edge. If your PlayStation VR library needs a boost or you’re a brand new PSVR owner, you can’t miss this PS Plus sale.

Right now, there are over one hundred PlayStation VR games, apps, and supporting DLC packs on sale on the PlayStation Store. From niche VR experiences to AAA blockbuster games like Resident Evil 7, you have a chance to score some of the best software on the PlayStation Store right now at a big discount.

Below, we’ve highlighted a selection of some of the best games on sale at the moment. Keep in mind that the prices shown are for PlayStation Plus subscribers:

Accounting Plus – $9.59

– $9.59 Astro Bot Rescue Mission – $31.99

– $31.99 Batman: Arkham VR – $11.99

– $11.99 Bloody Zombies : $7.49

: $7.49 Bound – $9.99

– $9.99 Bravo Team – $23.99

– $23.99 Creed: Rise to Glory – $20.99

– $20.99 DiRT Rally PlayStation VR Bundle – $12.49

– $12.49 DOOM VFR – $29.99

– $29.99 Driveclub VR – $7.49

– $7.49 Farpoint – $9.99

– $9.99 Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes – $7.49

– $7.49 PlayStation Worlds VR – $4.49

– $4.49 Psychonauts In The Rhombus of Ruin – $3.99

– $3.99 Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition – $24.99

– $24.99 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality – $14.99

– $14.99 RIGS – $4.99

– $4.99 Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $11.99

– $11.99 Star Trek: Bridge Crew – $9.99

– $9.99 The Inpatient – $11.99

– $11.99 Thumper – $4.99

– $4.99 WipEout Omega Collection – $5.99

If you’re only looking to pick up one game, the near-universal consensus is that Astro Bot is one of the best VR games (perhaps the best) ever developed, so check that out if you’re looking to experience VR’s “Super Mario 64” moment.

