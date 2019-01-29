NetEase Invests in Quantic Dream, Which Is Going Multiplatform

Chinese internet company NetEase has acquired a minority stake in Quantic Dream, the studio behind Detroit Become Human, Beyond, and Heavy Rain. This will have no bearing on internal leadership or creative direction at Quantic Dream, but the money will be used to create a new IP, an in-house game engine, and a performance capture studio as the developer prepares a multiplatform release.

As expected in an email interview with Variety, Co-CEO and Studio Manager Guillaume de Fondaumière said the company will still release games on Sony consoles, but will also “be present on all other relevant platforms.” The team’s goal is to have its titles “on all platforms where there is an audience that can enjoy [Quantic Dream’s] experiences,” which means anything is fair game.

CEO and Creative Director David Cage denied the allegations against his studio, in regards to creating a culture rooted in overwork and racist/sexist behavior. Fondaumière disputed these claims in a similar fashion. Likewise, the General Manager of Investment and Strategy at NetEase, Simon Zhu, said he does not take these matters lightly. After getting to know Quantic Dream’s studio culture, NetEase concluded that it had “seen nothing that points to any of the allegations published by certain press.”

[Source: Variety]