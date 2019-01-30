Prolific Voice Actor Houchu Ohtsuka Joins Death Stranding’s Japanese Cast

Hideo Kojima has previously confirmed, despite ongoing speculation, Death Stranding is a while out from release. It’s no surprise, then, that actors are still being added to the title’s Japanese voice cast. On his Japanese Twitter account, Kojima announced Houchu Ohtsuka as the newest addition for Death Stranding’s Japanese dub.

At present, it’s unknown which role Ohtsuka, who’s pictured left in the tweeted photo, will play. However, thanks to a bit of teasing on Kojima’s part, we know Ohtsuka will not be voicing Mads Mikkelsen’s mysterious character. Kenjiro Tsuda, standing to the right of Kojima in the above photo, will portray Norman Reedus’ character. Therefore, it’s clear Ohtsuka is not lending his voice to that role, either.

Ohtsuka has worked alongside Kojima on past projects, too. In Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, Ohtsuka provided the Japanse voice for antagonist Ramón Gálvez Mena. He was later tapped to portray Metal Gear Solid V’s Evangelos Constantinou.

Ohtsuka’s voice can also be heard in countless other works, including anime series, films, and games. The actor lent his voice to Batman Ninja for Alfred Pennyworth, played Jiraiya in Naruto Shippūden, provided the voices for Braig and Xigbar in a number of Kingdom Hearts releases, and the list goes on. Needless to say, Death Stranding’s Japanese voice cast is shaping up to be as impressive as its English cast.

Death Stranding still lacks so much as an official release window. Hopefully, as 2019 wears on, concrete details of some sort will surface in this regard.

[Source: Hideo Kojima on Twitter via DualShockers]