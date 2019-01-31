Overwatch’s Newest Map Is the Elegant Paris

The newest Overwatch map is taking the heroes straight to the City of Lights. However, there’s no time for romance here, as they’ve got their mission to worry about. Blizzard announced on Twitter that an all-new Paris map is coming to Overwatch in the near future. It’s currently playable on the PTR on PCs, though a release date for consoles hasn’t been announced yet.

Chance encounters lead to novel beginnings. Get whisked away to Paris soon on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. pic.twitter.com/PGrVKw4JdH — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 30, 2019

As the map just became playable on the PTR, players are just beginning to sink their teeth into it. We do know that Paris is an Assault-style map. Depending on what side of the fence you are put on, you’ll be tasked with either attacking or defending points on the map. Players will battle through the Parisian alleys and corridors as they fight to their goal.

It’s actually the second France-based map in Overwatch, after Chateau Guillard. However, journeying to the romantic Paris is certainly appropriate as we head towards Valentine’s Day. It is easily the most elegant map Overwatch has seen yet, with soothing cabaret music filling the streets.

It’s certainly been a bit since Overwatch added a new map. The most recent map was the Korea-set Busan, which launched in September 2018. The last Assault map added to Overwatch was the Horizon Lunar Colony map, which was added in 2017. A new hero was also added in the time since as well: the gunslinging Ashe.

Overwatch is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Players can also take part in the Lunar New Year event, which ends on February 18, 2019.

[Source: Blizzard]