Unlike Injustice 2, Mortal Kombat 11’s Gear System Is Only Cosmetic

To a certain extent, NetherRealm Studios has transferred the gear system from Injustice 2 to Mortal Kombat 11. However, there are notable differences. According to Core Technology Group Producer Trevor Traub, the key difference rests in MK11’s gear system offering no additional stats. This time around, gear is only cosmetic.

Traub explained gear in MK11 during a recent interview with Xbox Wire. While confirming that gear is indeed cosmetic-only, Traub noted how players can use other systems to modify a character’s move-set or gameplay capabilities. When asked if there were differences between Injustice 2’s gear system and that of MK11, Traub said,

Definitely. One of the major differences for Mortal Kombat 11 is that the gear itself has no stats. It’s cosmetic-only. But there are other things that you can slot in, to modify either moves or gameplay or recovery windows. We’re calling those augments. Those are all different. So, the gear itself is the cosmetic component, and then the augments are all different types of loot you can get throughout the game. You can deeply customize your character. Like Skarlet has a bunch of different arguments. You can make her get even more life from blood, totally different things like that. You can make different versions of your character. And those customizations will be seen online, but it’s not quite like Injustice 2 — your stat changes won’t all be in play online, but the cosmetic choices will be seen by other players.

This seems to offer a new and interesting approach to a known system. It also adds exponentially to customization options. Yet, of course, these changes are bound to raise questions about how microtransactions will factor into the overall experience. At present, information on this front has not been discussed.

Since its announcement, Mortal Kombat 11 has received a steady stream of new details. The most recent batch came from the game’s reveal event, which showed off gameplay and a bit of the character roster. Since then, Kano has also been added to MK11’s growing cast of characters.

Return to the arena in a few short months when Mortal Kombat 11 drops for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on April 23, 2019.

[Source: Xbox Wire via GamingBolt]