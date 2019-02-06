January 2019’s Top PSN Downloads Put Kingdom Hearts III in the Top Spot
2019 started with a bang, as January had two heavy hitters that sold extremely well. The North American PlayStation Blog has released the download stats for PSN in the month of January, covering all the best-selling digital games. You might have heard of a little game called Kingdom Hearts III, one that some have been waiting on for over a decade. The Disney cross-over managed to take the number one spot for the month and has now become the fastest-selling game in the franchise.
Equally impressive, Resident Evil 2 was the second most downloaded game of the month, reaching impressive numbers for a remake of a 21-year-old game. Aside from that, Beat Saber is still trucking along as the number one VR game, with God of War: Collection taking the top spot for PS Vita.
Here are the rest of January’s top downloaded PSN games:
PS4
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Resident Evil 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Madden NFL 19
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- FIFA 19
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
- Battlefield V
PS VR
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Superhot VR
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Farpoint
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Arizona Sunshine
- Firewall Zero Hour
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
PS Vita
- God of War: Collection PS Vita
- Jak and Daxter Collection
- Persona 4 Golden
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition PS Vita
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – HD Edition PS Vita
- Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
- Bastion
- Jet Set Radio
- Stardew Valley
- Trillion: God of Destruction
PS Classics
- Bully
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Destroy All Humans! 2
- Destroy All Humans!
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Psychonauts
- The Warriors
- METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
Do the results surprise you? Did you manage to pick any of these games up? Let us know in the comments!
[Source: PlayStation Blog]