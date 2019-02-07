The Division 2 Lets You Change Subtitle Size, UI Contrast, and More

Now that the private beta for The Division 2 is out in the wild, fans have been digging as much as they can to learn the ins and outs of Ubisoft’s multiplayer shooter. Some players have discovered some welcome accessibility options, with the goal to make The Division 2 playable for as wide an audience as possible. One of the main highlights is no doubt the ability to change the size of the subtitles, but that’s only the start of the wide array of options available.

The subtitle options alone give you a range of customization options. You’ll be able to change the size of the subtitle so you’ll actually be able to understand what is happening. You’ll even be able to change the language of the subtitles, and choose whether you want speakers to be highlighted. Especially considering some major games have lacked subtitles altogether, it’s definitely heartening to see Ubisoft taking this seriously.

The accessibility options don’t stop there, however. You have the option to make every font, not just subtitles, in The Division 2 large if that’s something you’d prefer (or need). There’s also the option to have the menu narrated to you, which seems like an extra-special touch. You’ll be able to enable a high contrast UI, and there are a variety of color blind modes to choose from. It may not be perfect, but it really seems like Ubisoft is taking the effort to make its game as accessible as it can.

Unfortunately, The Division 2 beta has so far been experiencing some major issues. However, outside of that, the beta offers a wealth of content to explore. And it seems like many people of all kinds will be able to experience the post-apocalyptic Washington D.C.

The Division 2 will be released on March 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Dualshockers]