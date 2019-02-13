Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Has Sold Over 10 Million Copies

As if the Crash Bandicoot resurgence wasn’t already in full swing, more good news has surfaced for the character’s latest outing in Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. According to industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, Activision has reported that the N. Sane Trilogy has reached ten million units in sales across the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One since its 2017 launch.

Ahmad shared the news on Twitter. His post is featured below:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has sold-in over 10 million units since its 2017 release according to Activision. pic.twitter.com/LtpAlaOiZZ — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 12, 2019

The analyst later followed this information with additional details about the franchise’s sales in previous generations. Reportedly, the first Crash Bandicoot sold 6.8 million units on the original PlayStation. Concrete numbers for the title’s two sequels aren’t presently available. However, they are estimated to have sold comparably to their predecessor.

With the ten million sales figure in mind for Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, it’s no wonder another remake from the series’ past is already in the works. Following a number of hints and teases, Crash Team Racing received a remake announcement during The Game Awards 2018. Developed by Beenox, the team behind Skylanders: Superchargers, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will release in June 2019.

Unfortunately, the good news for Crash emerged amidst a sea of bad for Activision, most notably for approximately 775 of its employees. Despite the publisher earning revenue to the tune of record-breaking numbers in 2018, nearly 800 people were laid off in Activision’s pursuit to reach its “full potential.”

[Source: Activision via Daniel Ahmad on Twitter]