PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Amy Sorel Announced for Soulcalibur VI, Armor Pack 1 Out Soon

February 17, 2019Written by Zarmena Khan

soulcalibur 6 amy

Confirming a datamined leak, Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that Amy Sorel will be making her way to Soulcalibur VI, and will be available as part of the game’s Season Pass.

Armed with the Albion, Amy is known for her sharp focus and efficient attacks. She made appearances in Soulcalibur II and III before being added as a main character to Soulcalibur IV‘s roster. As an adoptive daughter of Raphael, Amy has a fighting style similar to The Lord of the Night.

Check out a reveal trailer below:

A release date for Amy has yet to be announced. We’ll update our readers as soon as we have more information.

In addition to the above, Bandai Namco announced that Soulcalibur VI‘s Armor Pack 1 will be available to download on February 19, 2019.

Soulcalibur VI is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game earned positive reviews from critics and users alike. PlayStation LifeStyle’s Paulmichael praised its story and character creator, noting that Soulcalibur VI is a treat for fighting game fans.

Tags: , ,
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn Prologue Released, DLC Gets Release Date
Petition to Fire Activision Blizzard CEO, Bobby Kotick, Garners Thousands of Signatures
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2019 All Rights Reserved.