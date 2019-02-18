UK Sales Chart: Far Cry New Dawn Sales Are 85% Lower Than Far Cry 5

It was the week of AAA releases last week, with Far Cry New Dawn, Metro Exodus, Jump Force, and Crackdown 3 all coming out on the same day. When it came to physical sales in the UK, Far Cry New Dawn edged out Metro Exodus for the number one spot by less than 2,000 units. However, compared to the rest of the series, these numbers are disappointing for Far Cry New Dawn and exciting for Metro Exodus.

Far Cry New Dawn‘s launch week sales are 85.6% lower than Far Cry 5‘s sales in 2018, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz. Even when compared to the franchise’s last spin-off game, Far Cry Primal, the gap is clear. Primal sold almost four times as much as much as New Dawn during its first week.

At the same time, despite landing the number two spot, Metro Exodus had a better opening week than its predecessor, Metro Last Light. This is all the more impressive, considering the fact that Metro Last Light came out in 2013. So even the rise of digital sales wasn’t enough to bring down the physical sales numbers Metro Exodus put up during its launch week.

Jump Force came in at number four, just behind Red Dead Redemption 2, but its poor critical reception here and at most outlets doesn’t bode well for future sales. Speaking of low review scores, Microsoft’s Crackdown 3 is nowhere to be found on the top ten, coming in at number thirteen for its launch week.

It will be a long time before we have a week this jam-packed again. But we still have Anthem‘s launch to look forward to as we close out February 2019.

Below are the current top ten games on the UK sales chart for the week ending on February 9, 2019.

Far Cry: New Dawn Metro: Exodus Red Dead Redemption 2 Jump Force FIFA 19 Resident Evil II New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe Kingdom Hearts III Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]