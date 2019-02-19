Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove’s Last Update Delayed by ‘Several Months’

Some unfortunate news has come out regarding the last planned update for Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove. Yacht Club Games has delayed the last expansions for the long-running game by “several months.” As a result, the planned physical release has also been pushed back significantly. However, the delays are not for the reasons you may think. It’s not a “major delay” meant to ease development worries; rather, it appears to be more of a logistical choice. Sadly, a new date was not given.

As a refresher, this planned update will bring not one, but two new expansions to Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove. The first is the final story campaign, King of Cards, which focuses on the ever-regal King Knight. The second is the multiplayer-centric Shovel Knight Showdown, which has players chose from the Shovel Knight well of characters to duke it out. Both were set to release on April 8, 2019.

A big point of contention for the delay seems to be the Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove physical release, which was also due out on April 9th. This decision was an effort to ensure that both expansions would be included on-disc when the release hits. It’s an understandable move, for sure. Having everything on the disc is definitely preferable to getting a “Definitive Edition” type collection that gives you a DLC code.

While the delay is unfortunate, it is always admirable to see developers make the tough decision to push back their games. Yacht Club Games has certainly has already proved itself with its prior Shovel Knight releases. You are still able to purchase Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove digitally, if you’ve been itching to dive in.

What do you make of this delay? Will you still be getting Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove when it releases? Let us know!

[Source: Dualshockers]