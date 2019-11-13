Developer Yacht Club Games struck gold with Shovel Knight, as evidenced by the team’s continued support for it even five years after release. And now, we know we’ll be able to play the game’s final expansion, titled King of Cards, on December 10, 2019. That same day, the “Showdown” add-on will release as well, giving players a multiplayer-focused expansion to enjoy. Both of these additions have been in the works for quite some time now and will launch digitally, with a physical version to come later.

The PS4 physical edition of Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, which will include all expansions, has been pushed to early 2020 due to manufacturing issues, so those looking forward to a hard copy will have to wait a bit longer.

Let the countdown begin! Shovel Knight Showdown and King of Cards arrive December 10th. Read on to find out where you can play our latest and greatest adventures! https://t.co/2pagsMUYFW pic.twitter.com/vVgihipbFj — Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) November 13, 2019

Shovel Knight: King of Cards will serve as a prequel to the main story. Players will play as King Knight, with the goal of defeating the Three Kings. Although King of Cards is supposed to be the last expansion for Shovel Knight, we haven’t seen the last of the beloved series. Earlier this year, we got word that Shovel Knight Dig is in development by Nitrome, sending players on a journey tunneling through the ground to defeat Drill Knight. However, we won’t be seeing it anytime soon since “it’s got quite a ways to go still,” according to David D’Angelo of Yacht Club Games.

At least you’ll be able to play more Shovel Knight this December with the King of Cards and Showdown expansions on December 10.

[Source: Twitter]