There’s no such thing as too much Shovel Knight, right? A new game in the series will be launching sometime in the future, titled Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon. This puzzle dungeon-crawling mashup will send the blue knight himself on a quest with many other characters from the universe as they chain attacks to take out enemies. Currently, it’s only confirmed for Nintendo Switch and will be playable at PAX East this weekend, but will likely head to PlayStation at some point if the rest of the series’ releases are any indication. (Editor’s Note: PlayStation has the reveal trailer on its YouTube, so it’s safe to say it’s getting a PlayStation release.) No release date has been announced yet.

In Pocket Dungeon, you’ll be moving from room to room, clearing out blocks and enemies as you collect items. It seems to have a mix of falling-block puzzle mechanics with dungeon crawling roguelite elements—a first for the series. You can watch the official trailer below:

We’ve saved the biggest surprise for last… We’re proud to announce Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, the latest game in the Shovel Knight franchise! https://t.co/TZYLZq3Eje pic.twitter.com/5voZaW3NkQ — Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) February 26, 2020

Here’s a gallery featuring all-new art from Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon:

This news comes via the developer itself, as part of its Yacht Club Games Presents video earlier today, which featured updates on the team’s latest projects. We got a new look at another game in the works called Cyber Shadow, along with a small update on Shovel Knight Dig. There is also a new IP in the works, but not much else was disclosed about that project.

Yacht Club Games has certainly kept itself busy throughout the years, following the successful Kickstarter that put the studio and Shovel Knight on the map. Since then, the series has seen numerous expansions, spin-offs, and was even featured in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

You can grab Shovel Knight for PS4 and PS Vita right now.

[Source: Yacht Club Games]