Continuing his quest for the most cameos in video games, Shovel Knight appears to have another one. Local multiplayer rhythm-based dodge ’em up Just Shapes & Beats is getting an update called “Just Shovels and Knights,” which will add four Shovel Knight inspired levels to the game. Even better, you don’t have to wait long, as this update will be available on December 4th, 2019. And even better than that, the update is free, so if you’re looking for more reason to grab some friends and jump back into the game, you don’t need to worry about the cost.

Each level plays a remix of a song from Shovel Knight‘s soundtrack by different artists, and the following four songs will be featured:

“Strike the Earth! (remix)” by Danimal Cannon

“Flowers of Antimony (remix)” by Rainbowdragoneyes

“In the Halls of the Usurper (remix)” by Kubbi

“La Danse Macabre (remix)” by Shirobon

The first three songs will each be a unique stage, based on either Shovel Knight, Plague Knight, or King Knight. The final stage is instead an all-new boss fight themed after Specter Knight. The stages will feature new and unique traps, such as blocks that get hit by flying shovels before they explode, or trumpets that blare out confetti that can kill you. You’re going to have to put your reflexes to the test if you want any hope of survival. Or just grab some friends, play with them, and have them do the hard work for you. That’s also an option.

If you haven’t had a chance to try out Just Shapes & Beats yet, the game has you and up to three friends playing as little squares that need to dodge various traps and missiles flying around the stage in beat with the music. In a way it’s like a SHMUP, only you don’t fight back in any way. The game came out on PlayStation 4 earlier this year as a special “hardcore” edition. If you’re a fan of Shovel Knight‘s soundtrack, a new version of the OST focusing on turning the songs into smooth jazz lullabies will be launching soon as well.