Face the Mirror Universe in the Newest Star Trek Online Update

A major new update is coming to Star Trek Online, and it introduces even more elements from the franchise’s newest installment, Star Trek Discovery. Face-to-face with a dangerous force from the threatening mirror universe, Mirror of Discovery will have players face threats greater than they have before. The update will go live for PlayStation 4 players on March 5, 2019.

In Mirror of Discovery, players will have to face off against the mirror version of Sylvia Tilly from Star Trek Discovery. The expansion brings players to the forest planet of Pahvo, where suspicious readings set off a chain reaction of dangerous events. The narrative will take place across two episodes, and you’ll learn more about this evil Terran Empire along the way. Events form this update will likely tie into Star Trek Online’s last update, Age of Discovery, which featured the non-mirror incarnation of Tilly. Both versions of her are played by Mary Wiseman, her actress on the show.

The Mirror of Discovery update also coincides with the ninth anniversary of Star Trek Online. To celebrate, the Omega Molecule Stabilization event is returning. Throughout the galaxy, numerous Omega particles can be picked up by players. Earning enough particles allows you to acquire the T6 Vulcan Scout Ship from Star Trek Discovery.

Mirror of Discovery will also bring some updates to the Task Force Operations system, however, more details weren’t given at this time. We should hear more about Mirror of Discovery as we get closer to its launch date.

Star Trek Online: Mirror of Discovery will launch on March 5, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.