UK Sales Chart: Anthem’s Number 1, But Didn’t Sell as Well as Mass Effect Andromeda

As predicted, Anthem was the star of this week’s physical UK sales chart. Flying past the competition, the game made it to number one. This is in spite of its staggered release starting on PC first via EA Origin.

It may be number one, but Anthem only managed to sell half of what Mass Effect Andromeda did during its launch week. Those numbers are only half of what Mass Effect 3 sold when it came out.

At its surface, this downward trend seems bad for BioWare, but it can also be attributed to the industry’s general shift towards digital over physical media. Especially considering how much EA encouraged players to get the game digitally with its EA Origin program.

Far Cry New Dawn dipped from its number one spot, as a result of Anthem’s launch. Likewise, Metro Exodus dropped a few slots, with FIFA 19 and Red Dead Redemption 2 taking second and third, respectively.

While Anthem sold significantly better than last week’s big AAA releases, it still is not the fastest selling game of 2019. That title remains with Resident Evil 2.

Below are the current top ten games on the UK sales chart for the week ending on February 23, 2019.

1. Anthem

2. Far Cry New Dawn

3. FIFA 19

4. Red Dead Redemption II

5. Metro Exodus

6. Forza Horizon 4

7. New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

8. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe

9. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

10. Super Smash Bros Ultimate

[Source: Gamesindustry.biz and Eurogamer]