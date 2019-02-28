The Division 2’s open beta will go live tomorrow, March 1, 2019, across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. To give players a head start, preloading for the upcoming beta has recently gone live. Those who participated in the private beta need only to update their already installed beta client.

Given the updates launched during the private beta period, the beta’s install size now weighs approximately 48GB. Meanwhile, the update accessible for private beta participants clocks in at just over 12.5GB.

Accompanying the preload news is a new trailer, spotlighting The Division 2’s Dark Zone. Check it out below:

Open beta players will be able to access other types of The Division 2 modes and missions, too. In addition to content featured in the private beta, the following has been added: a new main mission, level cap increase to eight, an additional skill, two new Settlement Projects, and the Capitol Ruins map for the Skirmish PvP mode.

Additionally, Ubisoft announced plans for scheduled maintenance periods during the beta, which will see The Division 2 festivities shut down for about three hours.

Heads up, Agents! During the Open Beta, we will have planned Beta server maintenance on Saturday and Sunday, March 2 & 3, at 09:30 AM CET / 3:30 AM EST / 12:30 AM PST, approximately 3 hours. #TheDivision2 pic.twitter.com/AZZCgGax31 — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) February 28, 2019

The Division 2’s open beta will kick off on March 1st at 1:oo am PST and end on March 4th at 1:00am PST. The full game is slated to release a couple of weeks later on March 15th.

[Source: The Division 2 on Twitter]