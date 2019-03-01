When we first reported on War Theatre , an upcoming game from Arcade Distillery, it was a couple of years ago, but we’re happy to report that it should be out soon. For those unaware, War Theatre is a strategy RPG for PS4 and PS Vita (#Vita Lives). It’s set in the same universe as Plague Road, a game by the same studio in which you journeyed through a dark world that combines turn-based strategy with rogue-like elements. Now, we have a better idea of what this entry looks like, thanks to some new screenshots.

War Theatre will focus on allowing people to develop their army in their own way, giving you control of various hero characters while you acquire perks. You earn gold as you complete quests, which allow you to purchase different ones. It also features a lengthy story mode, clocking in at 10-15 hours to complete. You’ll have access to various stories from different characters to spice things up. You can lead your army with a specific hero character that has special abilities, like the Rat Mother that sends her children to poison enemies or the Nurse who has healing abilities.

This game is different from Arcade Distillery’s recent Skull Pirates, in that it emphasizes PvP instead of cooperative play. You can still take advantage of online cross-play between PS4 and PS Vita and all of your army’s progress will carry over to multiplayer, so you’ll always be making progress.

We don’t currently have a release date for War Theatre but it’s supposed to launch sometime in Q1 of 2019. For now, enjoy the beautiful screenshots below, given to us exclusively by Arcade Distillery. You can also check out their other games like Death Tales, Manufactured Beauty, and Mecho Tales.