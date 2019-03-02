Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai has announced that its next “China Hero Project” presentation will be held in Beijing on March 7, 2019. During the showcase, the company will reveal seven new titles under development at various Chinese studios.

The upcoming titles were teased via posters, rough translations of which you can see below courtesy of Siliconera:

Spiral of Light and Darkness, Corridor of Souls

Love That Will Never Reach

Today’s Entrée: <ERROR>

Object Class: Keter

Exceed Your Limits

A Poem of Guns and Swords

Lending a Helping Hand

The China Hero Project initiative was launched in 2017 with the aim of supporting Chinese developers to produce “remarkable content.” Alongside technical assistance and expertise, Sony provides financial support.

Out of over 400 projects submitted in 2017, only 10 made the cut.

The first batch of titles under the program are as follows:

Code: Hardcore by Rocket Punch

Kill X (now renamed Immortal Legacy: The Jade Cipher, releasing soon) by VIVAGAMES

Lost Soul Aside by Ultizero Co., Ltd

Pervader by Beijing Light & Digital Technology Co. Ltd

Project Boundary by Studio Surgical Scalpels Co. Ltd

Project X by KOMOGAMES Ltd.

Tiger Knight by Fujian NetDragon Websoft Co., Ltd

The Walker by Haymaker / Renyi Technology LLC

War Rage by Booming Games

The X Animal (renamed Animal Force, out now) by Internet Stars/Beijing Hulianxingmeng Technology Co. Ltd.

March’s showcase will also provide updates on the first batch of titles.

China Hero Project will kick off at 3 pm local time on the aforementioned date. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

PlayStation Will Unveil 7 New Titles at China Hero Project 2019 WATCH GALLERY

[Source: Gematsu, Siliconera]