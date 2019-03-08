Here’s one of our two big grand prizes for our massive giveaway blowout extravaganza to celebrate the site redesign. We have two other giveaways running featuring games from D3P and Tripwire Interactive, and Koei Tecmo and XSEED. Today it’s time to put the big one up for grabs, and if you’re interested in streaming or capturing your gameplay, this one is going to be juicy.

AVerMedia has kindly offered PlayStation LifeStyle readers the chance to win a Live Gamer ULTRA 4K external capture card, perfect for PlayStation players who want to both capture and pass through at a full 4K resolution. You can get a full look at the impressive specs on AVerMedia’s website.

PSLS Giveaway Prizes – AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA

1x AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA 4K External Capture Card

While we haven’t reviewed the Live Gamer ULTRA itself, we spent plenty of time with the AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus, which is another great capture card from AVerMedia. The company is on the frontlines of offering great new capture card technology, so you can be sure their stuff will more than meet your needs.

The AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA giveaway will run through the night of Thursday, March 14, after which we’ll be drawing one winner. Once we receive your reply with your shipping information, AVerMedia will be sending the Live Gamer ULTRA to you.

Due to the nature of shipping the product, this giveaway is limited to those within the continental US. You must have a shipping address within the continental United States in order to qualify if you win.

How to Enter

We’re making entry pretty simple. We just want to hear from you about the content that you love on PSLS. Do you like our features and columns? Do you want to read more of those? Are you here for the new coverage? Or maybe you’re just in it for the giveaways? If that’s true, that’s okay, we’d still love to hear what would keep you reading PlayStation LifeStyle beyond the giveaway entry. Use the entry app below to make sure that we have your email address to contact you, and then comment below to let us know how we can better tailor our content offering.

Don’t forget that we’ve got our D3P and Tripwire Interactive, and Koei Tecmo and XSEED giveaways are also running. Another big shout out to the team over at ONE PR for helping facilitate all of these giveaways! Stay tuned, and thank you for reading PlayStation LifeStyle.