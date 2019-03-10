Devil May Cry 5 has only been out for two days but fans have already spotted an odd difference between the game’s PlayStation 4 version and the Xbox One and PC versions in the West.

Spoilers ahead so proceed with caution!

Still here? Read on.

Devil May Cry 5 contains a cutscene where Dante saves Trish from a monster. When the monster lets go of her, Dante steps in and lays her down. During this part, Trish’s butt is visible. However, it’s only visible in the Xbox One and PC versions of the game. The PS4 version displays a lens flare to cover her backside up.

The video below by YouTube user Naughty Gaming 2 shows the change:

Naughty Gaming 2 added that the scene involving Lady seems to be censored in all three versions in the West. However, if you don’t install the game’s PS4 patch, then you’ll get to keep the uncensored version.

The video below by YouTube user GG shows the Lady scene:

Given the censoring of Lady’s scene in all Western versions, it’s possible that the lens flare to cover Trish’s butt was meant to be added to all three platforms via a patch, but the PS4 version received it first.

However, this censorship has fans confused considering Mature games have displayed similar (and much worse) content in the past without any issues.

At the moment, it’s unclear if Capcom is complying with a demand Sony may have put out or if it proactively censored the content above in the West. We’ll update our readers when we find out.

